Brief Weekend Warm Up

Snow showers that coated the roads and led to a slippery Friday morning commute for some are long gone later in the day Friday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs well into the 40s. Watch for a gusty (30 to 40 mph) southwest wind, a wind advisory is in effect through Friday evening. We're partly sunny and milder Saturday with highs edging into the low to mid 50s. Enjoy it while you can, more cold rain and highs back in the 40s will wrap up the weekend starting Saturday night and continuing Sunday.