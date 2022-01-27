Briefly Less Cold Thursday

High pressure slides east and the wind shift to the southwest Thursday. This will usher in a brief milder afternoon with highs in the upper 30s in the Bluegrass to 40s southeast. A cold front will follow throwing a round of Thursday night, Friday morning snow showers our way. Moisture is limited but minor to light accumulation is possible, mainly over southeastern mountain counties. This boundary is the beginning of what will be a major east coast winter storm as low pressure bombs out along the Mid-Atlantic coast this weekend. We'll be left cold and dry Saturday with highs back in the 20s.

