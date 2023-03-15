Briefly Warming Up

After a frosty Wednesday morning with a widespread hard freeze we'll see a rapid warm up as high pressure slides southeast and the wind becomes more southerly. Expect plenty of sunshine midweek with highs around 50°. A stronger south/southwest wind will push highs into the low to mid 60s with party sunny skies Thursday... enjoy it while you can! A round of gusty showers will blow through Thursday night into Friday morning. Saint Patrick's Day highs will fall from the 50s into the 40s as colder air follows a departing cold front. This will set us up for a much colder weekend with multiple mornings looking at a hard freeze into early next week.