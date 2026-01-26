Our winter storm has passed, and behind it will be brutally cold temperatures. This evening, lows could drop into the negatives, with wind chills in the -10s. Because of our cold temperatures, we are under an Extreme Cold Warning until Tuesday afternoon. By midweek, we could see a few snow flurries as highs will stay in the teens and lower 20s. The ice and snow from the weekend's storm will slowly melt, as we will not get above freezing until maybe next week.
Brutally cold temperatures to linger through the workweek
Overnight lows could reach the negatives on Tuesday morning.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.