Brutally cold temperatures to linger through the workweek

Our winter storm has passed, and behind it will be brutally cold temperatures. This evening, lows could drop into the negatives, with wind chills in the -10s. Because of our cold temperatures, we are under an Extreme Cold Warning until Tuesday afternoon. By midweek, we could see a few snow flurries as highs will stay in the teens and lower 20s. The ice and snow from the weekend's storm will slowly melt, as we will not get above freezing until maybe next week.