Brutally Cold Tonight

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for tonight and Wednesday morning as the latest batch of Arctic air arrives with some stiff northwest winds. Wind chills head to between 0 and -10 by morning with air temperatures running from just below 0 where the snow is deepest to just above zero in most places. Frostbite can become a danger at these levels, so make sure if you're out for any length of time that you cover any exposed skin.

We will see some moderation Wednesday as the winds turn to the southwest, but even so, we're looking at the upper 20s and the wind will make it feel colder than that.

Attention then turns to the next, and final, wave and Arctic shot that arrives late in the week. At this point, snow is a strong possibility by late Thursday into Friday and accumulations are looking likely. The snow chances last into Friday and precede the last shot of Arctic air this weekend.

