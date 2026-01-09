Buckle Up for and Active Weekend

Buckle up! We're in for an active weekend with rounds of rain, gusty wind (30 to 40+ mph) and a significant temperature drop. After Friday morning showers and isolated t-showers push east, we'll stay mostly cloudy, windy and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lexington's record high is 70°. Another wave of more widespread rain develops overnight into Saturday morning as low pressure spins up along a slowing cold front. Scattered showers lingering later in the day and highs will fall into the 50s. A second cold front passes through Saturday night with very little moisture to work with, watch for a few rain to snow showers but mainly sprinkles/flurries Sunday morning as much colder air rushes in. Sunday's high will struggle to hit the low to mid 30s as winter makes a big-time comeback.