Severe weather threat tonight and in the morning

Our evening will remain calm, but things will change in a big way later tonight. An ongoing line of thunderstorms will be marching across the Ohio Valley tonight. For us, the hours after midnight look to be getting a lot louder and more active weather wise. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas from I-75 and west for a slight risk of severe storms. The prime time for this will be after 3:00 am. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat, but we're watching for all severe weather types