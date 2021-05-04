Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Severe weather threat tonight and in the morning

Thunder May Wake You Up
items.[0].videoTitle
svr threat.jpg
Posted at 8:44 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 21:10:52-04

Our evening will remain calm, but things will change in a big way later tonight. An ongoing line of thunderstorms will be marching across the Ohio Valley tonight. For us, the hours after midnight look to be getting a lot louder and more active weather wise. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas from I-75 and west for a slight risk of severe storms. The prime time for this will be after 3:00 am. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat, but we're watching for all severe weather types

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight