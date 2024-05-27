Calmer And Cooler

After the huge storms Sunday, our weather is now calming down. There were dozens of wind damage reports on Sunday throughout the area. They also led the way to a change in our weather.

With the calmer weather comes cooler temperatures. Most of this week will be below normal with highs in the low and mid 70s along with very comfortable humidity thanks to a big lobe of Canadian high pressure. With the low humidity will also come some pretty cool, by late May standards, nights with lows getting to the lower 50s and even a few upper 40s could sneak in.

Rain chances are small with very small sprinkle/shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday and only then tick up next weekend as thundershower chances return, along with some warmth as we begin meteorological summer Saturday.

