Calming Down, Drying Out and Cooling Off

After that stormy and soggy start to the work week we're calming down and cooling off Tuesday. Summer heat and humidity takes a back seat to a brief fall feel to your StormTracker forecast. Expect well below average highs in the low to mid 70s (our average high in early October) with partly to mostly sunny skies. Humidity also tanks, it'll be a cool and comfortable afternoon with drier air filtering in on a northerly wind. High pressure holds midweek and we're looking good through Friday as we slowly warm back into the 80s.