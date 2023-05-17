Calming Down Midweek

A cold front tracks south and high pressure briefly takes over midweek, your StormTracker forecast is calming down. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday. Thursday will end up warmer, in the upper 70s with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers possible. Active weather fires up for the weekend (of course) with showers and storms likely late Friday into Saturday. At this point severe weather doesn't pose much of a threat.

