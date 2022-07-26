Careful What You Wish For As Heavy Rain Threat Continues

When we were experiencing drought conditions during June until about July 4th, we couldn't buy much rain and we all wanted some more water. Well sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for as heavy rain hit the area today. Unfortunately, there could be a whole lot more rain coming over the next 2 to 3 days.

Most of us have been highlighted as a moderate risk of excessive or flooding rains for tomorrow. We'll see a new batch of heavy rain develop tonight and it will be very slow moving. This will be lasting into the day tomorrow. Checking with our in-house computer modeling, it's showing a corridor of very heavy rain is likely with amounts in excess of 2 inches. Not far from that corridor, amount will likely be significantly less. What the model is telling us is that a corridor of very heavy rain is likely, but the exact placement may vary some from where the model has it.

This is after a day today when rain fell heavily in many places, although not everyone saw it. From the Kentucky Mesonet, the southside of Lexington and Harrodsburg picked up almost 2 and a half inches of rain. Winchester was nearly 2. There was heavy rain in many parts of eastern Kentucky as well. Folks well to the northeast and southwest of Lexington received significantly less.

With all of this rain possible, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow for the entire area. With the flood watch it means conditions are favorable for heavy rain that could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, roads and underpasses. It's a time to stay Weather Aware.

It's important to note that with rushing flood waters, it doesn't take much for circumstances to become catastrophic. Only 6" of rushing water is enough to sweep a person off of their feet. Only a foot of rushing water (knee deep) can sweet a car away. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATER!

Even after the heavy rain threat of tomorrow, we're not done. Another moderate risk of excessive rain is possible on Thursday. Keep in mind as we continue to see the rounds of heavy rain that it won't take as much with each subsequent band of rain that it won't take as much to cause problems as the soil becomes saturated and creeks and streams are already running high.

Stay Weather Aware