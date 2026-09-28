Chamber Of Commerce Weather For A Few Days

We're looking at a few more absolutely wonderful days. Our weather will be staying dry for most of this week. We've also got a warming trend running until the end of the week with summertime heat getting in here before the week is done as we head to the upper 80s and push 90. By Thursday, it will also be getting more humid

Changes will begin to be felt on Friday. A slow moving cold front will be absorbing the moisture from Hurricane Polo that is coming off of the Pacific. As it slides in here Friday and Saturday we could see some locally heavy and soaking rains.

As that rain ends Sunday, cooler air will invade again as highs head back below normal and fall really begins to take hold.