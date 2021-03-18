Chance For Strong And Severe Thunderstorms

While there will be a significant outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes to our south, we'll be looking at a low end severe weather threat later tonight and tomorrow in a couple of different waves. The first begins late this evening into the predawn hours with the greatest threat in southern and southeast Kentucky. Then tomorrow afternoon mainly east of I-75. Stay Weather Aware and know your severe weather action plan. Even before the severe weather threat an area of rain and some occasional thunder will work through this evening. Lows tonight will stay in the mid 50s and highs tomorrow should make it back to the upper 60's as we get some sunshine mixed with the storms.