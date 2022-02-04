Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck shares the evolution of February ice storm

(LEX 18) —

As we watch the continuing evolution of this winter storm, the threat is changing to a solid wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow for the rest of tonight. Thankfully we won't see the high-end freezing rain and ice totals, but we will still have a wintry mix that will make travel hazardous the rest of tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures in most of central Kentucky are finally dropping below freezing and roads have begun to become ice-covered and slick.

Because there is still a continuing freezing rain threat, some sporadic power outages are still possible, but should not be widespread.

We continue to track this complex and changing winter scenario and will have more on LEX 18 NEWS.

