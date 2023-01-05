Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Chillier Thursday

Showers Inbound this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot4.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:59 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 03:59:11-05

A chill settles in Thursday but at least it will be dry! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. That's still above normal, but much chillier than we've been lately. A Great Lakes low will throw just enough moisture our way to keep it mostly cloudy overnight with a few sprinkles/flurries possible as lows drop close to freezing. Active weather fires up again this weekend but this will be less impactful, more of a nuisance. Low pressure will spin up the Ohio River valley and spread mainly rain showers our way Saturday into Sunday. Watch for a brief rain/snow mix at onset early Saturday morning. Highs will stay in the 40s with a chance to push 50° by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community