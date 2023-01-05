Chillier Thursday

A chill settles in Thursday but at least it will be dry! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. That's still above normal, but much chillier than we've been lately. A Great Lakes low will throw just enough moisture our way to keep it mostly cloudy overnight with a few sprinkles/flurries possible as lows drop close to freezing. Active weather fires up again this weekend but this will be less impactful, more of a nuisance. Low pressure will spin up the Ohio River valley and spread mainly rain showers our way Saturday into Sunday. Watch for a brief rain/snow mix at onset early Saturday morning. Highs will stay in the 40s with a chance to push 50° by the end of the weekend.