Chilly and Blustery with a Few Showers Friday

It's not going to be a pleasant opening day for the Keeneland spring meet, or for anywhere else in the Commonwealth, but it could be worse! Expect a mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly Friday with a few showers/sprinkles possible. Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s, Lexington's normal high is 64°. Clouds clear overnight and lows will drop to the upper 20s, low 30s. A freeze warning and frost advisory is in effect across the area until 10 AM Saturday. Saturday looks much nicer, sunshine with highs in the 50s. Sunday will top out in the low 60s but a few late day showers are possible.

