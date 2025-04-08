Chilly, but Sunny and Dry Tuesday

After a Tuesday morning freeze, we'll see plenty of sunshine later in the day, but it won't warm up much. Highs will stay well below normal, in the mid to upper 40s. Expect one more cold morning with lows around freezing but Wednesday afternoon looks milder, as high pressure slides east, we'll stay mostly sunny and see highs closer to 60°. Active weather fires up again Thursday with showers and t-showers likely, while there isn't much of a severe threat we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain as we continue to recover from our recent round of historic torrential rain and flooding. Thursday-Friday rainfall totals will likely end up around 0.25" to 0.5".