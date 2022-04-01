April Begins with a Chill

This weekend will start off with an unseasonable chill in the air. Friday's highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. High pressure takes over and clouds clear overnight, this will allow lows around freezing Saturday morning and set us up for a frosty one at that. A frost advisory is in effect for the Bluegrass with a freeze warning for southeastern counties Friday night into Saturday morning, cover up any early season plants you may have started outside. Low pressure cuts across the Great Lakes later in the weekend, we'll see clouds build with a few late day rain showers Saturday and highs in the 50s. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend, mostly sunny, dry and warmer with highs close to 60°.