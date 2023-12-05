Watch Now
Chilly Showers Tuesday

Warmer with More Rain this Weekend
Posted at 3:54 AM, Dec 05, 2023
We're still stuck in some early December gloom Tuesday. After a cold and foggy morning expect more scattered showers developing, especially later in the day. We'll stay cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As low pressure pulls east and lows drop near freezing, lingering sprinkles/flurries will be possible Wednesday morning. High pressure briefly takes over with sunshine, dry conditions and highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday before more rain heads our way Saturday and Sunday.

