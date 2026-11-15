Chilly Sunday before sunshine and warmer temperatures return next week

We are starting off our Sunday morning on a chilly note across Central and Eastern Kentucky! Temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and low 30s, with some locations feeling even colder, with wind chills in the mid 20s.

Clouds are hanging around parts of the region this morning, especially across the Bluegrass, and we'll continue to see mostly cloudy conditions throughout much of the day. However, we could begin seeing a few peeks of sunshine later this afternoon and evening.

The good news is that warmer weather is on the way! We'll gradually warm things up throughout the upcoming workweek, with temperatures eventually climbing back into the upper 60s and possibly even the low 70s.

A Cold and Cloudy Sunday

You'll definitely want to keep the jacket handy if you're heading outside today!

After a cold start to the morning, temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 40s and low 50s across the Bluegrass region, while locations farther south could reach the mid 50s.

Clouds will stick around throughout much of the day, especially across Central Kentucky, before gradually clearing as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Some patchy fog is also possible early this morning, and with temperatures below freezing, a few slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses.

Otherwise, we'll remain dry throughout the day.

Another Cold Night Ahead

Once the clouds begin clearing this evening, temperatures will quickly drop as we head into the overnight hours.

Most locations will fall into the mid to upper 20s, while some urban areas could stay closer to the low 30s.

Patchy fog will also be possible again early Monday morning, so you'll want to use a little extra caution if you're heading out the door before sunrise.

Monday will bring another chilly start, but we'll begin seeing some improvements in our afternoon temperatures as sunshine returns.

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Return This Week

If you're ready for some warmer weather, you're in luck!

High pressure will settle into the region, bringing plenty of dry weather and allowing temperatures to gradually warm as we head through the new workweek.

Afternoon highs will climb by roughly 3–5 degrees each day, reaching the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will continue warming into the upper 60s, with some locations potentially approaching 70 degrees heading into next weekend.

Despite the warmer afternoons, mornings will remain chilly, with overnight temperatures generally falling into the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week.

Dry Weather Sticks Around Through Friday

The best news is that we're looking at an extended stretch of dry weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky!

Sunshine will become more common throughout the week, making for some beautiful November afternoons as temperatures climb above average.

Our next opportunity for rain may arrive sometime next weekend as another cold front approaches the region, but the timing is still uncertain.

For now, bundle up this Sunday before we gradually trade the chilly temperatures for sunshine and much warmer afternoons throughout the upcoming week!