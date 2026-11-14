Chilly weekend ahead before sunshine and warmer temperatures return next week

We are starting off our Saturday morning on a chilly note across Central and Eastern Kentucky! Temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and low 30s, with some locations feeling even colder thanks to wind chills in the upper 20s.

Clouds are hanging around parts of the region this morning, and we'll continue to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side this afternoon, but the good news is that a warming trend is just around the corner!

We'll keep the dry weather around through the weekend and into next week, with temperatures eventually climbing back into the upper 60s and possibly even the low 70s.

A Chilly Saturday Across Kentucky

You'll definitely want to keep the jacket handy if you're heading outside today!

After a cold start to the morning, temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 40s and low 50s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky, although some locations may stay a little cooler.

We'll continue to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, especially across the Bluegrass region.

Bundle Up for the UK Game Tonight!

If you're heading out to the UK football game tonight, make sure you have plenty of layers!

Temperatures will fall quickly once the sun goes down, making for a cold evening across Lexington.

We'll see overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s, with some locations across the Bluegrass staying just a little warmer.

Thankfully, dry conditions are expected, so you won't have to worry about rain during your Saturday evening plans.

Another Chilly Start Sunday

Sunday morning will bring another round of cold temperatures, with lows falling below freezing across much of the region.

Patchy fog will once again be possible early in the morning, and any moisture on elevated roadways could freeze, creating a few slick spots.

If you're heading out early Sunday, especially before sunrise, be sure to use a little extra caution.

Otherwise, we'll continue to see dry conditions throughout the day, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Warmer Weather Returns Next Week

If you're ready for some warmer temperatures, you're in luck!

High pressure will settle into the region, keeping our weather dry and allowing temperatures to gradually warm as we head through the new workweek.

Afternoon highs will climb by roughly 3–5 degrees each day, eventually reaching the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week.

By the end of the week, some locations could even approach 70 degrees!

The best news is that dry weather is expected to stick around through next week, giving us plenty of opportunities to enjoy the sunshine.

For now, bundle up this weekend before we gradually trade the chilly November temperatures for some much warmer afternoons next week!