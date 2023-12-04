Chilly With A Few Showers Monday

Expect more unsettled weather to start the work week with showers Monday, mainly in the morning. We'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Low pressure tracks east and out of here later in the day but a clipper will dive across the Great Lakes Tuesday. Expect more scattered, light rain showers later in the day. With lows in the 30s a few flurries may wrap around the departing system Wednesday morning. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 40s midweek.

