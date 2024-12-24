Christmas Looks Like A Warm One

From all of us in the Storm Tracker Weather Center we hope your Christmas is wonderful.

Christmas Day is looking a lot warmer with highs getting back up into the 50s. There's also a small rain chance, especially early in the day. We may also squeeze some Sun out in the afternoon.

Christmas week is looking like a warm one with highs remaining well above normal all the way until the beginning of the New Year. The next week is also wet. Thursday has the best chance to stay dry and then more rain to end the week with even a thundershower possible Saturday.

