Christmas Was A Record

It was an amazing Christmas as record highs were tied or broken throughout Kentucky. Lexington tied the 40 year old record of 70. We did peak today, but even tomorrow, which will be about 10 degrees cooler will still be 15 degrees above normal. The warmth will last to about 2022. Tonight fog will become a possibility with a low in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will become partly sunny and a high near 60 making a mild finish to Christmas weekend.

