Churchill's Weekend Is Looking Chilly

Your exacta weekend of iconic races from Churchill Downs will certainly have a chill. During the day Friday a weak front will bring some clouds and a small rain chance early in the day but it will be drying out as the day goes on. It'll be in the 60s during the day. With the night running of the Oaks, temperatures will have a chance to drop off pretty quickly, in the low 50s.

For Derby, if we stay in the 50s, it'll be a top 10 cold Derby Day, and that is a possibility. During the day we should be seeing sunshine at Churchill Downs earlier in the day and with a system passing south of Louisville, we could be looking at the overcast south of the track. Overall, the afternoon should be a cloud sun mix with the clouds increasing some late in the afternoon. This is potentially the coldest Derby Day since 1997.