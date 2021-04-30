It's been wet and unsettled around here lately but high pressure takes over just in time for Derby weekend! Lexington will see plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs on either side of 70°. It's the same setup for Louisville... just bump the highs into the low to mid 70s. With a north wind and cooler air filtering in Saturday morning lows will drop to the upper 30s for some. Enjoy it while you can, showers and storms creep in late Sunday and will fire back up early next week.
Clearing it out for Derby Weekend
Perfect Timing for Spectacular Spring Weather
Posted at 4:08 AM, Apr 30, 2021
