Clearing Out and Drying Out Midweek

Wednesday morning clouds and fog finally break up and we're in for a partly to mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. High pressure takes over and the rest of the week looks very nice with sunshine and highs warming into the mid to upper 70s Thursday as the wind shifts over to the south/southwest. A front will stall to our north this weekend and we'll hang on to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Spectacular weather for the opening day of the fall meet at Keeneland!