Clearing Out but Still Chilly Midweek

After a quick hit of light snow and minor accumulation for some overnight, slick spots for the morning commute and lingering flurries will give way to afternoon sunshine as we clear out. It will stay chilly Tuesday with highs in the 40s. We'll surge to the 50s Thursday with partly sunny skies. Unfortunately, another round of active weather is tracking our way this weekend. Watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain late Friday into Saturday. Highs will tank from well above average, in the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday, back to the 40s by the end of the weekend.