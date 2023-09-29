Clearing Out this Weekend

After areas of dense Friday morning fog dissipate we're in for a partly to mostly sunny afternoon with highs around 80°. A nice start to the weekend and excellent weather for the Cats-Gators game Saturday afternoon! Expect more sunshine and dry weather with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Unseasonable warmth builds again next week with highs creeping into the low to mid 80s.
Posted at 3:51 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 03:51:27-04
