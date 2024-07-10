Watch Now
Clouds, A Few Showers Linger Wednesday

Brief Cool Down Before a Hotter Weekend
Posted at 2:54 AM, Jul 10, 2024

The remnants of Beryl will track northeast into the Great Lakes midweek, and we'll cool down and calm down in its wake. Expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday with a gusty west/southwest wind (25-30 mph) and a few lingering showers. Highs will fall to the low 80s, below normal... enjoy it while you can. Thursday will end up partly sunny with isolated showers and highs creeping back into the mid to upper 80s. High pressure takes over and we're trending sunny, hotter and dry this weekend with highs soaring back into the 90s.

