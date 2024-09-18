Clouds and Isolated Showers Linger Midweek

Lingering cloud cover and isolated showers will make Wednesday a bit of a transitional day. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure takes over for the rest of the week and we'll end up sunny, dry and warmer by the day. Highs will max out in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend. Not feeling much like football weather (Saturday) or the beginning of fall (Sunday) but nice nonetheless.