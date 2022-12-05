Clouds And Rain For December's First Week

It's going to be a really wet week with some heavy rain across the south and rain chances area wide pretty much every day. Rain chances are highest through Thursday as a front sort of lolligags across the area. We'll start to see things dry out toward Friday afternoon and Saturday. Another front will be bringing rain Sunday and into next week.

LEX 18

Rainfall looks to be heaviest across the south this week. The southern half of Kentucky is looking at a potential 2 to 3 inches of rain through Friday. The northern half of the area will be seeing lesser amounts, but still some good soakings with an inch or 2 of rain look likely.

LEX 18

At least we're on the warm side of this front through this week. High temperatures will be ranging through the low 60s through the end of the week which is 10 to 15 degrees above normal.