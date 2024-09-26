Clouds and Rain Linger Thursday

We're stuck in the gloom Thursday, expect cloudy skies and light rain with isolated t-showers developing through the day, especially in the Bluegrass and eastern Kentucky. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s. All attention turns south Thursday night with the potential catastrophic landfall of major hurricane Helene along the Florida gulf coast between the panhandle and Big Bend area. The remnant low will track northwest then turn west and stall near western Kentucky bringing high wind and heavy tropical rain to the Commonwealth. The combination of 2" to 4" of rain and wind gusts from 35 to 45+ mph could lead to localized flooding and downed trees with isolated power outages possible. Stay weather aware Friday!