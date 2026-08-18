We're finally calming down Tuesday as high pressure briefly builds in from the northwest. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity. Wednesday looks good too but expect increasing clouds and isolated late day showers with highs still in the mid 80s. Another round of gusty showers and storms will blow through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, setting us up for what could be a halfway decent weekend.
Clouds Break and Humidity Drops Tuesday
More Active Weather Wednesday Night, Thursday
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