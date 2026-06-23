High pressure takes over Tuesday, and clouds slowly break. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s, around 80°. Wednesday looks good too, more sunshine with highs edging into the low 80s. After a couple of days off from active weather, watch for a few showers and storms Thursday with more widespread showers and storms likely heading into the weekend. Strong storms and heavy rain will be possible Friday and Saturday.
Clouds Break and Sunshine Returns Tuesday
More Active Weather Inbound Later this Week
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