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Clouds Break and Sunshine Returns Tuesday

More Active Weather Inbound Later this Week
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High pressure takes over Tuesday, and clouds slowly break. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s, around 80°. Wednesday looks good too, more sunshine with highs edging into the low 80s. After a couple of days off from active weather, watch for a few showers and storms Thursday with more widespread showers and storms likely heading into the weekend. Strong storms and heavy rain will be possible Friday and Saturday.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18