We're starting off the work week with clouds slowly breaking and a chill in the air. Highs will stay in the mid 40s Monday, slightly above normal. Tuesday will stay partly sunny and jump to the low 50s. A strong southwest flow will ramp up moisture midweek and keep highs above normal, well into the 50s. We'll see a few showers (rain) late Wednesday with more widespread showers and isolated t-showers Thursday. We'll wrap it up with snow showers Saturday and colder air for the weekend.
Clouds Break but the Chill Lingers Monday
Warmer and Wetter Later in the Week
Posted at 3:48 AM, Jan 09, 2023
