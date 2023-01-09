Watch Now
Clouds Break but the Chill Lingers Monday

Warmer and Wetter Later in the Week
Posted at 3:48 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 03:48:46-05

We're starting off the work week with clouds slowly breaking and a chill in the air. Highs will stay in the mid 40s Monday, slightly above normal. Tuesday will stay partly sunny and jump to the low 50s. A strong southwest flow will ramp up moisture midweek and keep highs above normal, well into the 50s. We'll see a few showers (rain) late Wednesday with more widespread showers and isolated t-showers Thursday. We'll wrap it up with snow showers Saturday and colder air for the weekend.

