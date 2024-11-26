Clouds Break for a Sunnier but Cooler Tuesday

Clouds break and sunshine returns Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and much cooler highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the break while you can. Clouds increase overnight and Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy with near normal highs in the low to mid 50s. A few late day showers will fire but rain is more likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Those Thanksgiving day showers will wind down later in the day, but highs will fall back to the 40s. Thanksgiving travel will mainly be impacted if you're driving north, northeast for the holiday as low-pressure spreads rain across the Ohio Valley and mixed precipitation over the Great Lakes. The coldest air of the season comes crashing in this weekend with a multiday cold snap in the works. Highs will stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s and upper teens Friday, through the weekend and into early next week!