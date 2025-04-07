Clouds Break Monday, Flooding Remains

We'll slowly start to recover from the historic weekend flooding after days of torrential rain with clouds slowly breaking and a few dry days on the way early this week. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Colder air sets in overnight and lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s. A freeze warning is in effect, protect any early season plants you may have started. Tuesday brings sunshine but below normal highs in the upper 40s with a southerly wind shift pushing us back to upper 50s midweek. Our next round of active weather (showers and storms) will fire up Thursday and diminish Friday setting us up for a decent spring weekend.

