Clouds Finally Break Midweek

Sunshine returns and we'll warm up (to around normal) midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s, around 70° Wednesday. A cold front sweeps our way Thursday with increasing clouds and afternoon showers and isolated t-showers developing. Showers will continue overnight into Friday with highs falling into the low to mid 60s. A second front will keep a few showers going Friday night but we'll recover with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday.

