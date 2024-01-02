Clouds Finally Break Tuesday

Clouds finally break for a bit of winter sun Tuesday, expect a partly sunny afternoon with near normal highs in the low 40s. A cold front will pass through Thursday morning dropping highs from the mid 40s Wednesday to the upper 30s Thursday. A few rain/snow showers may graze our southeastern counties Wednesday night. The more potent weekend system that's been promising rain is trending farther south and colder. With highs above freezing Saturday but around and below overnight a rain/snow, wet and wintry mess is looking more likely.

