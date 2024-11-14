Watch Now
Clouds Friday But Sunshine Saturday

Staying Mild For A Few More Days
Most of us got what we needed, a good soaking rain with 1 to 2 inches around almost all the area. That rain ends quickly tonight, and it's the last rain until next week.

The system that brought the rain will be only slowly moving out so clouds hold tough tomorrow. With the low Sun angle and the short daylight hours, we're at the time of the year where those backlash clouds can be really tenacious.

The weekend looks great. We'll see increasing sunshine Saturday with lots of it Sunday. We stay mild to warm until late next week.

