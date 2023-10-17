Clouds Hang Around Tuesday

Clouds are slow to break Tuesday and with mostly to partly cloudy skies highs will stay below normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine returns midweek and Wednesday's highs will jump closer to 70°. An approaching cold front will spark a few showers and t-showers Thursday, mainly in the afternoon/evening. We'll see a better chance for more widespread showers overnight into Friday with a few even lingering into Saturday. Expect a slightly cooler weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.

