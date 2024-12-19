Watch Now
Clouds Linger for a Quiet and Chillier Thursday

Rain to Snow Showers Likely Friday
Active weather takes a break Thursday, but we'll see lingering clouds and chillier highs in the low to mid 40s. Low pressure across the Great Lakes wraps some moisture our way Friday. Watch for scattered rain to snow showers through the day, minor to light accumulation (mainly grass & elevated surfaces) is possible. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Friday, fall to the mid 30s Saturday and bottom out around 30° Sunday. It'll be a dry, sunny and much colder weekend the later you get into it. Appropriate with the winter solstice occurring this Saturday.

