Clouds Linger Friday but Rain Backs Off

Saturday Showers Possible
Posted at 4:06 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 04:06:10-05

The rain backs off but clouds linger Friday. Watch for isolated showers and sprinkles later in the day and overcast to eventually mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. A ripple of low pressure will spark one more round of scattered showers Saturday, mainly south/southwest. We'll finally dry out Sunday with highs bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Next week starts off dry and quiet but another round of well above normal warmth and unsettled weather will fire up midweek.

