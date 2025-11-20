Clouds Linger Thursday

Thursday is trending cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Moisture ahead of an approach system will rise, resulting in late day showers tracking in from the west. Showers continue overnight with lows in the low 50s. Friday looks active, expect rounds of showers and occasional thunderstorms, watch for locally heavy rain. The showers will slowly wind down Friday night and finally end Saturday morning. We're looking at another 0.5" to 1" of rain heading into the weekend.