Clouds Rising Thursday

The remnant of Hurricane Francine will slowly crawl up the Mississippi River valley over the next couple of days, spreading high to mid-level cloud cover our way Thursday with rounds of showers and storms developing overnight and continuing on and off into the weekend. Our most active day will be Friday with a gusty east/southeast wind and strong storms with heavy rain. Unsettled weather lingers into Saturday, take the rain gear to Kroger Field! We'll see an impressive precipitation gradient with the highest totals west and some of our eastern/northeastern counties trending much lower. Highs will fall from the mid 80s Thursday to the upper 70s, low 80s Friday and Saturday.

