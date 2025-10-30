Clouds, Showers and a Lingering Chill Thursday

Low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will keep the Commonwealth socked in with gloomy weather for one more day. Expect overcast skies, lingering showers (mainly in the morning) and a breezy and cool afternoon with well below normal highs in the low 50s. Sunshine returns Friday, but the chill lingers. Watch for patchy frost in the morning. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s. It's trending dry for trick or treat but there will be a crisp fall chill in the air. The rest of the weekend looks good, partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Don't forget to "fall back" Saturday night! Daylight saving time ends at 2 AM Sunday.