Clouds Slowly Break Monday

That stubborn weekend cloud cover slowly breaks Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and chilly highs close to normal, in the upper 40s. Expect more of the same Tuesday. Wednesday will bring yet another round of rain with showers and t-showers on the rise. This will be another beneficial soaker with 1" to 2" of rain but we'll also need to watch for localized flooding. A cold front will drive another round of gusty showers our way Thursday morning and then tank the temperature into the weekend. We'll drop to the upper 30s Friday with isolated snow showers and flurries possible.