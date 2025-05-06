Clouds Slowly Break Tuesday

The upper low slowly lifts out of here and we'll see a little more sunshine as clouds break Tuesday afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure briefly takes over with a southerly wind shift midweek and with partly sunny skies, highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. A few late day showers and isolated t-showers are possible but we'll see a better chance for scattered showers and storms overnight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. Highs will fall back into the 60s in its wake but rebound with sunshine and a nice weekend in the works.