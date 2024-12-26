Clouds with a Few Post Christmas Showers Thursday

We'll see lingering clouds and a few morning showers Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The warming trend continues into the weekend along with a rising rain chance. Widespread showers and isolated t-showers develop Friday as low pressure tracks northeast. Highs will top out in the upper 50s Friday and low 60s Saturday. Expect more rain over the weekend with another front firing up more showers and storms as we hit the new year.